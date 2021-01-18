Left Menu
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:08 IST
Soccer-Pique's Andorra appoint fiery Sarabia

Barcelona's Gerard Pique has appointed his side's former assistant coach Eder Sarabia as head coach of his own club FC Andorra. Andorra handed Sarabia a two-and-a-half year contract on Monday after firing Nacho Castro despite winning two and drawing one of their last three games to take the team second in their division, one point behind leaders Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Pique's Kosmos investment group acquired Andorra, who compete in the Spanish third division, in December 2018. Sarabia is the third coach the team have appointed since his arrival. Sarabia was number two to Quique Setien at Barcelona between January and August last season and the pair did not leave the best legacy as the team failed to win a trophy and endured a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He also gained attention for his wild antics on the touchline. During Barca's 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid last season, Sarabia was shown on camera loudly cursing a miss by Antoine Griezmann and shouting at Pique, also repeatedly using foul language.

"I have nothing to hide, I am how I seem: open, fearless and I always try to tell things how they are," Sarabia told newspaper Marca last December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

