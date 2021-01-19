Left Menu
Shardul has shown good temperament while batting: mentor

19-01-2021
Shardul Thakur played a key role in India’s win in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane both with the bat and ball and his mentor Dinesh Lad on Tuesday praised his ward for the temperament he showed while batting.

Shardul took three wickets in Australia's first innings and then top-scored with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rear-guard action on the third day to keep India in contention in the fourth Test which they eventually won.

“The temperament he showed (while batting), I am actually happy for that,” Lad, who is also the coach of star India opener Rohit Sharma, told PTI on Tuesday.

According to Lad, Shardul was throwing his wicket away and he made his ward realise where he was going wrong. He said Shardul rectified his mistake.

“He (Shardul) was throwing wickets during the IPL and I had told him about it. Even when he had an opportunity to play for India once (in the past), he had thrown his wicket,'' said Lad.

''I told him you are so talented, you need to time the ball and should not throw your wicket. He worked on and implemented that.'' Shardul, who was playing in his second Test, pulled the team out of trouble by conjuring a crucial 123-run stand with Washington in India's first innings. That played a key role in India's three-wicket win in the fourth Test to clinch the series 2-1.

Lad recalled how Shardul did practice on cemented wicket at his school in suburban Mumbai before the IPL and that immensely helped him.

“He has worked on his defence and I am extremely happy him,” said Lad.

His match-figures with the ball stood at 7/155 (3/94 and 4/61) and according to Lad, his ward was a good red-ball bowler and after doing well in Ranji Trophy, people started recognising him.

Lad also recollected how legendary Sachin Tendulkar had in the past asked Shardul to work on his body as he had become “hefty”.

Lad said he had told Shardul to reduce his weight during 2012-13 and the speedster heeded to his advice, which eventually helped him.

