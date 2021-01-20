Rugby-England coach Jones isolating after Proudfoot positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday. Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:23 IST
England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jones and assistant Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days under government guidelines. England said forwards coach Proudfoot was tested ahead of next month's Six Nations tournament and was not displaying any symptoms.

Champions England are due to announce their Six Nations squad on Friday with players gathering at St. George’s Park, the England soccer team's training base, on Jan. 27. "Following further negative tests, Jones and Amor will join up with the group on Thursday 28 January," the England statement said.

England also said https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/robinson-to-join-england-for-guinness-six-nations that Jersey Reds assistant coach Ed Robinson would join up with Jones' squad for the Six Nations in the capacity of skills coach as a replacement for Jason Ryles, who is set to miss the tournament. Ryles, who is in Australia, decided not to join up with the team for the Six Nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

