Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case, only the talent does: Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on the young Indian side after the boys managed to beat Australia 2-1 in the just concluded series Down Under.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:22 IST
India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case, only the talent does: Hafeez
India won the Test series against Australia on Tuesday. (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on the young Indian side after the boys managed to beat Australia 2-1 in the just concluded series Down Under. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 which saw many pundits predicting a 4-0 win for the home team. But the Ajinkya Rahane-led side staged a thrilling comeback to register famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane.

"The (Indian) team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great. As a fan of cricket, we really enjoyed that," Hafeez said in a media interaction, as posted by statistician Mazher Arshad on social media. On the other hand, Pakistan was outplayed by New Zealand in the Test series last month. The Babar Azam-led side has struggled to find its feet in the longest format in the past years.

Highlighting the difference between India and Pakistan, Hafeez pointed how both teams are not short of talented players, but his side lacks a system that can groom the young guns. "The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is because their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products. India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case, only the talent does," said Hafeez.

"Unfortunately we don't have a system which can make finished products which is now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level," he added. Hafeez also highlighted the importance of playing a considerable amount of cricket before featuring for the national side and praised India for their domestic system which ensures players' skills are honed properly.

"We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players. In India, their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don't go through that process," he said. Earlier, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said he hadn't seen a bold, brave, and boisterous Asian side on a tougher tour of Australia before this achievement.

Meanwhile, India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraqs capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state tel...

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021