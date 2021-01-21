Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-By knocking out Real Madrid, Alcoyano prove spirit is no myth

The third division, semi-professional side have rarely had much to shout about but their renowned capacity to endure suffering and humiliation led to the coining of the phrase "You have more spirit than Alcoyano" which is still heard in everyday conversations, even when football is not being discussed. According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Relano, the phrase became part of everyday language after the team were losing a match 7-1 in 1944 and were angry at the referee for not playing added time as they thought they could still turn the game around.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:03 IST
Soccer-By knocking out Real Madrid, Alcoyano prove spirit is no myth

By slaying Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, Alcoyano lived up to a past reputation which saw their name enter Spanish folklore as a byword for fighting spirit and the capacity to overcome the odds. The third division, semi-professional side have rarely had much to shout about but their renowned capacity to endure suffering and humiliation led to the coining of the phrase "You have more spirit than Alcoyano" which is still heard in everyday conversations, even when football is not being discussed.

According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Relano, the phrase became part of everyday language after the team were losing a match 7-1 in 1944 and were angry at the referee for not playing added time as they thought they could still turn the game around. Quoted in newspaper El Pais, then coach Ramon Balaguer explained: "We'd lose 5-4 or 4-3, we always attacked, even when we were losing 4-0, we always played with plenty of spirit. Every crowd warmed to us, because we never gave up."

With the spotlight on them against Europe's most successful club, Alcoyano truly lived up to their reputation, overcoming an early goal by Real's Eder Militao to force extra time, before getting the winner after being reduced to 10 men. "Do you want to know what the spirit of Alcoyano means? Look no further," said coach Vicente Parras.

"We really believed we could win even after the sending off. This will be talked about for the next 20 years, people will remember that on spirit alone, a team managed to knock out Real Madrid." The club's never-say-die spirit is summed up by goalkeeper Jose Juan, 41, who has had a long career but has only experienced 37 minutes of La Liga football.

"I'm still in shock," he said on Thursday. "This is an award for my career. I'm a servant to football."

The victory also provided some rare joy for the city of Alcoy, which has the highest rate of coronavirus infections in the country per capita, with 2.407 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the last count. Local restrictions meant bars were closed and fans were not allowed into the stadium, but small groups of people were seen crowding together on nearby balconies peering in to the stadium to watch the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia to send Sputnik V doses to Hungary, welcomes UAE approval

Russia said it could supply Hungary with its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from next month, after Budapest gave initial approval to the shot, which was also registered for domestic use on Thursday by the United Arab Emirates.Russia is seeki...

YSRC's Pothula Suneetha declared unopposed to AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, Jan 21 PTI Pothula Suneetha was onThursday declared elected unopposed as the ruling YSR Congresscandidate to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in theby-election.The by-election was caused due to her resignation inNovember la...

Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued.The quake measured a preliminary 7.0 magnitude and was located 95....

NIA files chargesheet against four for trafficking FICN from Bangladesh

The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against four persons, who were part of a terrorist gang, for their alleged involvement in smuggling into the country Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN after procuring them from Bangladesh, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021