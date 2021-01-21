Left Menu
India's track and field athletes to have first shot at Olympics in IGP Series starting Feb 18

Updated: 21-01-2021 18:04 IST
The country's track and field athletes will have their first shot at the Tokyo Olympics qualification during the three Indian Grand Prix Series events on February 18, 25 and Match 5 at Patiala.

The one-day events will be held by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Athletics Federation of India and Sports Ministry.

''These Grand Prix Series will be treated as the Olympic Qualifier,'' the AFI said in a circular.

''Other guideline issued by the concerned sate government in connection with COVID–19 shall be strictly followed to ensure that the competition is conducted smoothly.'' The AFI said any athlete/official found violating the SOP guidelines will be barred from these competitions. The athletes have to make their own arrangements of boarding, lodging and local transport for their participation in Indian Grand Prix.

After the calendar was wiped out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's athletics season is set to begin on February 13 with the National Open Race Walking Championship in Ranchi, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, but that is expected to be a road event.

