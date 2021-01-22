Soccer-England midfielder Scott rejoins Everton Women on loan from Man City

Manchester City Women's England midfielder Jill Scott has returned to Everton on loan until the end of the season, City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/jill-scott-joins-everton-on-loan-63746829 on Thursday. The 33-year-old, who made more than 170 appearances for City after joining them in 2013, played for Everton for seven years from 2006.

Scott has won 149 caps and scored 25 goals for England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)