Motorcycling-Two races in Qatar to open MotoGP season, Americas postponed
The MotoGP season will start with two races on successive weekends in Qatar followed by a grand prix in Portugal, organisers said on Friday in a calendar re-write forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Races in Texas and Argentina have been postponed until later in the year.
The opening Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for March 28 with a Grand Prix of Doha at the same Losail circuit following on April 4. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and complications sadly oblige the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021," MotoGP said in a statement.
