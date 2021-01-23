Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:40 IST
I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City
TRAU FC head coach Nandakumar Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Lying in the bottom half of the table, both teams would aim to push out and make it into the top half.

TRAU had only themselves to blame for a dismal defensive performance in the last match that saw Mohammedan SC come from two goals down to play out a 2-2 draw against the Manipur outfit. Over the course of the season, although TRAU took the lead against their opponents, they failed to see the match through. Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, head coach Nandakumar Singh said, "We need to be more solid defensively and see our opponents through. We have already lost at least four points because of not being able to see the matches through, where we had taken the lead.

"Defensively, we will have to be more focused against Chennai City FC and mop up any loose balls that come our way. We need to be extremely solid in the defence. Conceding cheap goals every game is detrimental for us and we have to put a stop to it. Against Chennai City, it will be a tough battle in the midfield for us. However, we are confident of grabbing our first win of the season," he added. Striker Joseph Mayowa stated, "Three draws out of three matches is not ideal but it is better than three losses. We have a young team and we learn from our mistakes in each and every match. We will be looking for our first win against Chennai, but it will not be easy."

Meanwhile, Chennai City FC would be looking to brush away their 0-2 loss at the hands of Real Kashmir in their last match and get back to winning ways. Head coach Satyasagara said, "There are no cakewalks in the I-League. We are expecting no different from TRAU and we do not take anything for granted. Still, we will aim for nothing less than a win because getting back to winning ways stays pivotal for us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

Wolverhampton has signed Brazilian striker Willian Jos on loan from Spanish club Real Sociedad until the end of the season, the Premier League club said Saturday.The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Ral Jimnez suffe...

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netaji's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, says 'insulted'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to address programme on Netajis birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid Jai Shri Ram chants, says insulted....

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her.

If you invite someone to a govt programme, you should not insult them, says Mamata Banerjee at Netaji event after slogans raised against her....

Taapsee Pannu celebrates 6 years of 'Baby' with advice for aspiring actors

Celebrating six years of her role in the espionage thriller Baby, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project. The Pink star took to her Twitter handle and express...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021