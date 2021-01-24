Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa enter the unknown in first test v Pakistan

Experienced batsman Faf du Plessis says South Africa must master the unfamiliar conditions and home captain Babar Azam when they play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 in the opening match of a two-game series that starts in Karachi on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:42 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa enter the unknown in first test v Pakistan

Experienced batsman Faf du Plessis says South Africa must master the unfamiliar conditions and home captain Babar Azam when they play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 in the opening match of a two-game series that starts in Karachi on Tuesday. South Africa return to Pakistan for the first time since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

Both sides have a fresh look about them, the tourists introduced a number of new players for their 2-0 home series win over Sri Lanka this month, while Pakistan named nine uncapped players in their squad. "I think both South Africa and Pakistan are probably similarly placed where they are in terms of the teams," Du Plessis told reporters. "Quite a lot of inexperience and not a lot of Test caps.

"We are expecting it to be a very, very tough ask, they are a very dangerous team in their home conditions." Pakistan will have Babar back after he missed recent tests in New Zealand with a fractured thumb.

"Having Babar is massive for them. He is up there with the top three batters in the world. His last two seasons, in all formats, have been nothing short of remarkable," Du Plessis said. South Africa admit uncertainty over what to expect from the conditions. Pakistan has traditionally been more seamer friendly than other sub-continent countries, but early indications are that might not be the case this time around.

"It’s about making sure you are looking at two or three ways of getting off strike," Du Plessis said when discussing a trial by spin. "You need to make sure you’ve got some plans to either get ones or have scoring options to get some boundaries."

FEARLESS CRICKET Babar has urged his side to take a positive approach and dictate the flow of the match.

"I want the team to play positive, aggressive and fearless cricket," he said. "We need to be good enough against top-quality sides if we want ourselves to be considered a top team and for that, we need to win series." The hosts have won only one of their previous seven tests against South Africa in Pakistan, with the visitors claiming two victories to go with four draws.

The second test will be played in Rawalpindi from Feb. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will...

SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the mat...

Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower Desh Ki Beti. Taking to microblogging site Twit...

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021