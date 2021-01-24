Sports News Roundup: Korda cards LPGA's fifth-ever 60 round; Jets rally for four goals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Korda cards LPGA's fifth-ever 60 round at Tournament of Champions

Jessica Korda etched her name into the record books on Saturday, carding an 11-under par 60 in the third round of the Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for the joint second-best round in LPGA history. The 27-year-old American, just the fifth in LPGA history to card a 60, started the round with back-to-back birdies before turning up the heat on the back nine, where she had seven birdies and drained an 18-foot putt for eagle on 17.

NHL roundup: Jets rally for four goals in 3rd to defeat Sens

Andrew Copp scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal third period to lead the host Jets past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night. Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each added a goal and two assists as the Jets beat the Senators for the third consecutive game. The Jets took two road wins from the Senators -- 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday and 4-1 on Thursday.

Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86. Aaron joined the Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs, a record unmatched for more than three decades. Aaron died "peacefully in his sleep," the Braves said in a statement.

McGregor KO leaves UFC lightweight division in limbo

Conor McGregor's bout with Dustin Poirier was supposed to bring clarity to the UFC's lightweight division and the prospect of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his stunning knockout loss raises more questions that it answered for the division. With thousands of McGregor fans in the stands - seemingly far more than the official attendance of 2,600 provided by the UFC - the stage was set for another triumphant night for the UFC's golden boy, but Poirier tore up the script to win by KO in the middle of the second round.

Reports: Lions seeking to trade QB Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are likely to part ways during the offseason, with the team actively shopping their franchise quarterback on the trade market, according to numerous reports. The Lions recently hired a new general manager in Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell, so the time appears right to move on from Stafford, who has not led the team to an NFC North division title or a playoff victory in 12 seasons under center.

Reports: Red Sox to sign RHP Garrett Richard

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Garrett Richards agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Red Sox have been looking to add to their starting rotation and will hope that Richards can remain healthy. The deal is pending a physical.

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine: officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels. Health officials previously said they were investigating some positive tests for evidence of "viral shedding", where people who have had the virus continue to shed non-infectious remnants after they have recovered.

NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves

Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games. Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots, becoming the first NBA player to have a triple-double with blocks since 2018. Capela joined Dikembe Mutombo (2000) and Tree Rollins (1979, two in 1982 and 1983) as Atlanta Hawks to record a triple-double including blocked shots. Capela also became the third Hawks player ever to post 10 or more blocks in a single game.

Rookie Bowen Byram already making impact for Avs

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is just 19, yet he already has made an impact in two career games and will get another opportunity to grow Sunday as the Avalanche again meet the host Anaheim Ducks in Southern California. Byram delivered his first point in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks, assisting on a third-period goal by Mikko Rantanen on Friday, when he also took four shots in 14 minutes on the ice. He made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings, taking one shot in 11 minutes.

Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday. The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams.

