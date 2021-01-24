PM Modi focused on development of border areas: Rijiju vows to take Ladakh forward in sports

Left Menu
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on the development of border areas. The Sports Minister also said that he wants to take Ladakh forward in sports and adventure activities.

ANI | Zanskar (Ladakh) | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on the development of border areas. The Sports Minister also said that he wants to take Ladakh forward in sports and adventure activities. "While returning from Zanskar, I could attend the opening ceremony of Khelo India Winter Sports Festival Archery Competition at Leh. I tried some archery trick shots with Lt Governor of Ladakh Shri RK Mathur Ji," Rijiju tweeted while sharing a video in which he can be seen trying his hand at archery.

In the video, Rijiju said: "We want to take Ladakh forward in sports and adventure activities. Sports Ministry has already done a lot which was never done in the last 50-60 years. We have initiated several things, be it for stadiums or indoor halls. Good facilities and equipment will be provided... and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on the development of border areas." Earlier on Thursday, Rijiju had attended the Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival and had assured sports infrastructure development in the Union Territory. Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival 2021 started on January 18 and will take place till January 30. A host of outdoor activities are being organised in the picturesque Zanskar Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Organised by Ladakh administration, the main attractions of the first-ever Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival are Chadar trek, snow skiing, snow scooter and hiking, ice hockey, and others. Rijiju had said that he will create sports facilities in every village of Leh and Ladakh.

"In the next two to two and a half years, we will create sports facilities in all small districts in Kargil, Leh and all the adjoining areas. We will provide astroturf, athletics synthetic track, archery centres and so on. We will also provide Ladakh with India's largest ice hockey centre," Rijiju had said. (ANI)

