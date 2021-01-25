Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Root becomes fourth-highest run-scorer for England in Test

Skipper Joe Root on Sunday became the fourth-highest run-scorer for England in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:47 IST
Joe Root becomes fourth-highest run-scorer for England in Test
England skipper Joe Root (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Joe Root on Sunday became the fourth-highest run-scorer for England in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Playing in his 99th Test for England, Root continued his golden patch and in course of one innings, went from seventh to fourth among England's top Test run-scorers to add another feather to his cap.

Having scored 8,238 Test runs in 180 innings, Root is now behind Alec Stewart, Graham Gooch, and former skipper Alastair Cook, who is the leading run-scorer for England in Test. On day three of the second Test, Root's knock of 186 helped England stay on course against Sri Lanka in the game.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler praised Root for his "masterclass" knock against spin in Sri Lanka. "Yeah, quite an amazing innings by Root, to back up his double hundred in the first Test with a 186-run knock, both physically and the mental application was there to be seen. It has been a masterclass on batting against spin, it has been an education for all of us, we thoroughly enjoyed it," said Buttler during a virtual press conference shared by ECB after stumps on day three.

At stumps on day three, England's score reads 339/9, still trailing the hosts by 42 runs. For the visitors, Jack Leach is currently unbeaten on 0. Of the nine England wickets that have fallen, seven have been taken by Lasith Embuldeniya. He scalped the wickets of Dom Sibley, Zack Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran Dominic Bess, and Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA postpones Wednesdays Bulls-Grizzlies gameThe NBA has postponed this weeks game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday. The ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets i...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Need a lift SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare programA veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into s...

Heatwave across southeast Australia stokes bushfires near Adelaide

Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia on Monday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide in a summer and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter than normal summer.Six firefighti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021