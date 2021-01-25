Left Menu
Happy to have scored my first international goal: India U-16 footballer Sohail

Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Tyson Singh's cross to earn a spectacular 1-0 victory over the UAE.

Updated: 25-01-2021
India Under-16 striker Sohail (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Tyson Singh's cross to earn a spectacular 1-0 victory over the UAE. Sohail, who came of the bench and scored the decisive goal, dedicated his goal to his "teammates". Incidentally, it was his first international goal wearing the India jersey.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first international goal. I would like to dedicate this goal to my teammates. It was a result of pure team effort and nothing else," AIFF quoted Sohail as saying. Bibiano Fernandes, coach of the India U-16 National Team pointed out that the boys recuperated well after their narrow loss to the gulf country in the first match to register a victory tonight.

I'm happy with the boys' performance. We could have done well in the first match but we regrouped well and got the result tonight. This victory will provide the boys with the belief and the boost that we're looking for. That'll be very helpful for the future," Fernandes expressed. Although the hosts were pushing from the get-go, Indian defenders kept they at bay until the first half ended. After the game resumed, Bibiano's boys hurled attack after attack in their pursuit of the elusive goal.

Sohail, who replaced Himanshu Jangra in the 55th minute, almost breached the opponent defence on the hour mark but his shot missed the target narrowly. Three minutes later, Ebindas' effort also went out of bounds leaving the UAE dugout much relieved. Finally, Sohail scored the goal which, eventually, made the difference till the referee blew the final whistle. (ANI)

