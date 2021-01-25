Left Menu
Tourism Minister announces branch of IISM in Kargil to encourage local talent

To mark the occasion of National Tourism Day, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel announced a branch of the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) in Kargil.

ANI | Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:46 IST
Prahlad Singh Patel announced branch of IISM in Kargil to encourage local talent. (Photo/ Prahlad Singh Patel Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Tourism and Culture Shri @prahladspatel has announced a branch of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) at #Kargil to encourage local talent and aspirations to realise the dream of #AatmaNirbharBharat. #NEATKargil2021 #NationalTourismDay," the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Culture wrote.

Adding on, Ministry of Tourism wrote: "Ministry of Tourism is celebrating the #NationalTourismDay at Kargil with the host of initiatives like opening a branch of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) at Kargil and organising National Level Event of Adventure Tourism. #NEATKargil2021@prahladspatel." The announcement will give a much-needed boost to the youngsters as they were looking to get the government's support for equipment and dedicated coaches.

"Both boys and girls (of Kargil) need support, sponsors, and coaches. Also, there is a need for equipment and the equipment for Ice Hockey is expensive. So, we would like to request the Tourism minister to support us," a youngster had told ANI. Another youngster had said: "Senior players guide us but we do not have a dedicated coach. We would want coaches and equipment from the government."

Earlier on Sunday, Patel had announced that the central government will work to leverage the potential of adventure tourism in Ladakh's Kargil and provide facilities to local youth in a bid to attract tourists from across the world. The minister had made the announcements while talking to ANI after inaugurating National Events of Adventure Tourism 2021, in Linkipal ski slope Pashkum, Kargil in which 15 players participated. "There was no scope for adventure sports in Kargil before today. Sports like skiing and ice hockey have started after the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism. A variety of programs have also been introduced to promote adventure tourism in the winter season," Patel had said.

