Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test v Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:41 IST
South Africa wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test v Pakistan

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday against Pakistan on a wicket devoid of grass in the first Test.

South Africa, playing its first Test in Pakistan in more than 13 years, included two left-arm spinners - Keshav Maharaj and George Linde -- in the hope that the wicket will suit the spinners.

Pakistan awarded Test caps to opening batsman Imran Butt and 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali. Experienced legspinner Yasir Shah is the other spinner in Pakistan's playing XI.

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returned to red-ball cricket for the first time in a year since playing England at Port Elizabeth.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali returned to the five-day format after a two-year absence since his playing his last test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Hasan, who is playing his 10th Test match, has recovered from back injury. He took 43 wickets in nine domestic first-class matches this season while leading Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in the most international games (391), will be supervising his first Test in Pakistan since making his debut in 2000.

Dar got his first opportunity at home after the International Cricket Council allowed the appointment of local match officials for international matches because of travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lineups: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, Pakistan.

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob, Pakistan. Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik, Pakistan. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship; MLS announces preseason, season start dates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA ChampionshipThe 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey,...

Jacqueline Fernandez to debut in Hollywood with anthology movie 'Women Stories

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Hollywood debut with upcoming anthology feature Women Stories.The movie will feature six shorts, ranging from drama to comedy, docu-drama to animation, from six women filmmakers.Fernandez wi...

Cricket-NZ Cricket chief confident Australia will tour despite COVID scare

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White has played down concerns they may not be able to host Australia in upcoming series after the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months. New Zealands men will host...

Thailand sees daily record 959 new coronavirus amid mass testing

Thailand reported a daily record 959 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, due to what authorities said was a ramping-up of testing at the epicentre of its most recent outbreak.The new infections, the highest daily rise since the 745 cases repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021