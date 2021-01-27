Left Menu

World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday came up short in her first group-stage match in the World Tour Finals against Taiwan's world number one Tai Tzu-Ying.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST
World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying
Shuttler PV Sindhu (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday came up short in her first group-stage match in the World Tour Finals against Taiwan's world number one Tai Tzu-Ying. Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 to gain some winning momentum ahead of her next match. The 25-year-old Sindhu won the first game 21-19, and it was a hard-fought contest as both participants went back and forth, but in the end, the Indian shuttler won the first game to gain a slight advantage.

However, the second game got off to a contrasting start as Tzu-Ying changed her fortunes and she maintained pressure on Sindhu from the very start. The Taiwan shuttler gained an 11-4 lead in the second game, and Sindhu was left searching for answers. In the end, Tzu-Ying went on to win the second set 21-12, and the match went into a third and deciding game. In the end, Sindhu did not manage to maintain her composure and she finally ended up losing the third and deciding game.

PV Sindhu is the only Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals as she went all the way in 2018. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth would also be in action in the World Tour Finals' first round. Kidambi and Sindhu are the only shuttlers from India in action in the ongoing tournament. The tournament is played by the eight highest-ranked players in the World Tour rankings in each of the five events: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The eight entries are then divided into two groups of four. The group matches are played in a round-robin format, with the top two finishers in each group progressing to the semis. Sindhu had crashed out of the Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-final clash last week while Srikanth had withdrawn from the tournament after his roommate Sai Praneeth tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization WHO official said on Wednesday.The f...

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism

Pope Francis on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by urging people to keep a close watch on ideological extremism, because these things can happen again.He spoke three weeks after displays o...

World's largest opinion survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

The United Nations Development Programmes Peoples Climate Vote reflects views of over half the worlds population after results processed by Oxford University. According to the outcomes of the survey, 64 per cent of participants believe that...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Working With Supply Partners To Optimise Vaccine Production

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA - WE UNDERSTAND AND SHARE IN THE FRUSTRATION THAT INITIAL SUPPLY VOLUMES OF OUR VACCINE DELIVERED TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WILL BE LOWER THAN FORECAST. ASTRAZENECA - CONTINUE TO WORK WITH OUR SUPPLY PARTNERS TO OPT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021