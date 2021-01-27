Welfare of players paramount, being locked in bio-bubble is unsustainable: Finch

Left Menu

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that the welfare of players is paramount and being constantly locked in a bio-bubble is not sustainable for long.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST
Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that the welfare of players is paramount and being constantly locked in a bio-bubble is not sustainable for long. Finch will be next seen leading Australia in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Australia will leave for New Zealand on February 7, one day after the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

"I think if you're playing a few formats of the game, there's going to need to be a chop-out from selectors and from Cricket Australia. You notice what England is doing with their squads at the moment, there are guys that aren't travelling for the first two Tests [against India], and then coming in," ESPNCricinfo quoted Finch as saying. "If the Covid bubble and hubs continue for a long time, that will be something that would be looked into, no doubt. The welfare of players is paramount and being locked up for months is pretty unsustainable I think, when you're away from your families and your families can't travel. That will be individual as well. Some guys who are married with kids will find it tougher than a young single guy, for example. I think you just have to monitor everything in that regard," he added.

Finch has had a bad run of form lately as he scored just 179 runs from 13 innings for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. "I had an absolute shocker with the bat. The harder I trained the worse I got, which is the opposite of what everyone tells you to do. My wife worked it out the other day that I've had 20 or 21 days since April that I haven't been in lockdown or in a bubble. I'm going down to the beach for a few days to relax. My kit bag won't be coming out of my car, I can tell you. It will be locked away," said Finch.

"We've got 14-days of quarantine and training once we get to New Zealand. That plenty of time. For me personally, it will be maybe four or five hits once I'm there and that should be good enough. I know what I need to do to get ready. Just a clear mind. That's the most important thing," he added. Under Finch's leadership, Australia had managed to defeat India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series last year. (ANI)

