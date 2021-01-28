Left Menu

India-England series opener only a week away but TV rights remain undecided in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:12 IST
India-England series opener only a week away but TV rights remain undecided in UK

The television rights in the UK for England's tour of India remain undecided with just a week left for the series-opener in Chennai from February 5.

'Telegraph Sport' reported that Star India, the host broadcaster of the series, was considering showing the tour via its streaming app Hotstar instead of selling it to a conventional broadcaster like Sky.

''But India's win in Australia and good audience figures on Sky for England's recent series in Sri Lanka, has increased the market for the rights with even Channel 4 showing an interest,'' claimed the report.

The rights, worth around 20 million pounds, are expected to be awarded soon for the four-Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.

Sky remains the front-runner to secure them, having shown most of England's tours over the past three decades, the report stated.

The England squad flew into Chennai on Wednesday from Sri Lanka, where they trounced the hosts 2-0. Both England and India players are in the middle of a six-day quarantine.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai and the final two, including a day-nighter, in Ahmedabad, followed by five T20s at the same venue and three ODIs in Pune.

With most of the people working from home in the UK due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Tests are expected to attract record viewership, especially the day-night game which will start at 9am local time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SA to use electronic system for mass COVID-19 vaccination

Government will use an electronic system to keep track of everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine as South Africa gears up for its historical mass vaccination.The Department of Healths Acting Chief Operating Officer COO, Milani Wolmarans, sa...

India also ensuring a global responsibility; we sent essential drugs to over 150 countries, we're sending COVID vaccines abroad too: PM.

India also ensuring a global responsibility we sent essential drugs to over 150 countries, were sending COVID vaccines abroad too PM....

Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.Sawant was responding to a que...

Africa begins vaccines, sceptical Tanzania told to trust science

Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against COVID-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, though Tanzanias dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God. John Nkengasong, direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021