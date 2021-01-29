Javeria Khan to miss 1st T20I against SA due to finger injury

Skipper Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team. "The top-order batter had her finger dislocated during a training session yesterday. She was taken to a local hospital for X-rays, which confirmed that she had not sustained a fracture," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a release.

"She was examined by the team doctor earlier in the day after which the decision to rest her in the first match of the three-T20I series was taken," it added. The PCB medical panel will continue to monitor Javeria's progress in the lead-up to the second T20I, which will be played on Sunday.

On Thursday, Javeria said that her side is well equipped to challenge the hosts in their conditions. "It is a new series and presents us an opportunity to bounce back on the tour. We have some exciting cricketers in our ranks who can leave a mark and they are eager to make the most of this series," Javeria had said in an official PCB release.

"All-rounders Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz have been in good form and their ability to hit the ball hard and contribute with the ball in the crucial middle overs provide good balance to the side. Diana Baig, who is on her first tour of South Africa, turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series, which is a good sign for us and the presence of Aiman Anwar provides depth to our pace bowling department," she had added. Pakistan will look to start the T20I series with a fresh mindset after losing the ODI series 3-0. (ANI)

