Left Menu

Shabnim becomes first SA bowler to take 100 wickets in women's T20Is

Shabnim Ismail has become the first South Africa bowler to scalp 100 wickets in women's T20Is.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:18 IST
Shabnim becomes first SA bowler to take 100 wickets in women's T20Is
South Africa bowler Shabnim Ismail (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Shabnim Ismail has become the first South Africa bowler to scalp 100 wickets in women's T20Is. The 32-year-old bowler achieved the feat in the first T20I against Pakistan at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. Shabnim clean bowled Ayesha Zafar in the sixth over of the game to add another feather to her cap.

West Indies' Anisa Mohammed is the highest wicket-taker in the T20Is with 120 scalps while Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is second in the list having struck 114 times. The elite club also includes England's Anya Shrubsole. Indian spinner Poonam Yadav is at the sixth spot with 95 wickets under her belt in the women's T20Is. On the other hand, in men's T20I, except Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga no other bowler has taken 100 wickets.

In the first T20I against Pakistan, South Africa chased down the 125-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 19th over. Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls, which included three boundaries. For Pakistan women, Aimen Anwar took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Pakistan with 31 off 25 as the visitors managed 124 for eight after captain Aliya Riaz, who took over the responsibilities due to a right-hand index finger injury to Javeria Khan, elected to bat.

South Africa pacer Shabnim accounted for Ayesha Zafar (8) and Aliya (2). Both teams will now meet at the same venue on Sunday for the second T20I match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent board HBO Max pilot ‘Verbatim’

Actors Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Rob Huebel, Lyriq Bent and Tate Donovan have joined HBO Max pilot Verbatim.The anthology series is based on Brett Weiners New York Times Op-Docs Series.According to Variety, the pilot follows the story of ...

Soccer-African football's interim boss to appeal FIFA ban

African footballs interim president Constant Omari Selemani said on Saturday he will appeal a decision to bar him from running for a seat on the FIFA Council.Selemani has served as acting president of the Confederation of African Football s...

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021