STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-BUBBLE You won't see all your best players in every series from now on: Jos Buttler Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) England's dashing wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on Saturday said the top players of world cricket won't feature in every series going ahead as they focus on their mental well-being in a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-HAZARE BCCI to hold Hazare Trophy as per state units' wish, no Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BCCI will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years as the parent body opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of majority of the state units.

SPO-CRI-ENG-TRAINING Stokes, Archer, Burns hit training ground as others in England squad clear second COVID test Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, while other members of the squad cleared their second COVID-19 test.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQT20-FINAL-PREVIEW Mushtaq Ali T20 final: Formidable Tamil Nadu favourites against buoyant Baroda Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) A formidable Tamil Nadu team with oodles of experience in its rank and file will have a head-start over an unheralded Baroda which shrugged off the off-field controversies to set up a promising grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Sunday.

SPO-ICC-RANKINGS Kohli steady at 4th, Pujara rises to 6th place in Test rankings Dubai, Jan 30 (PTI) Virat Kohli remained the highest-placed Indian batsman at fourth position even as Cheteshwar Pujara rose a rung to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Langer's coaching style not liked by players, coach defends himself: Australian media report Melbourne, Jan 30 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer's intense ''micro-management'' coaching style has apparently not gone down well with a lot of players even as the former opener termed the insinuations as something that ''couldn't be further from truth''.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open golf San Diego, Jan 30 (PTI) India's ace golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a disappointing six-over 78 in challenging conditions on the second day to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA TOUR here.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-BOPANNA Bopanna ties up with Ben McLachlan for Australian Open Melbourne, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna's search to look for a partner for the men's doubles competition at the Australian Open ended on Saturday as he tied up with Japan's Ben McLachlan for the season's first Grand Slam.

