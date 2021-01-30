Left Menu

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick, Mario test positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have announced that midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Mario Hermoso have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:21 IST
Atletico Madrid duo Yannick, Mario test positive for Covid-19
Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco. Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid have announced that midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Mario Hermoso have tested positive for the coronavirus. "Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday," Atletico said in a statement.The pair are now in self-isolation at home and will be unavailable to Diego Simeone for Atletico's LaLiga game at Cadiz on Sunday as they look to extend their seven-point lead at the top.

Both players started and played 90 minutes in Atletico's 3-1 win over Valencia on January 25. Earlier, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus in November last year. Currently, Suarez is the leading goal-scorer in the competition with 12 goals to his name.

Atletico is at the top spot in the LaLiga standings with 47 points in 18 games. Defending champions Real Madrid is at second place with 40 points in 19 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

Dubai to roll out China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday -statement

Dubai said on Saturday it will roll out Chinas Sinopharm vaccine to the general public as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East tourism hub.The Sinopharm campaign will start on Sunday, the Dubai media office said in a statement, a...

Three killed, one injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a truck on Yamuna Expressway near here on early hours of Saturday, police said.The victims were on their way to Lucknow from Delhi w...

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test; J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021