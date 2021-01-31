Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City to 2022

Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday signed attacking midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City on a contract to 2022, the Bundesliga club said. I fit well in this," Gray said. There were no financial details available on the transfer which reportedly cost about 2 million euros ($2.43 million), with the player's contract with Leicester running out in the summer.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:03 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City to 2022

Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday signed attacking midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City on a contract to 2022, the Bundesliga club said. The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.

"Thanks to his experiences from the Premier League, Demarai is a player who can instantly help us," said Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes. Leverkusen, who only a few weeks ago led the Bundesliga standings, have won just one of their last seven league matches. They lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig on Saturday to drop to fourth place, 13 points off leaders Bayern Munich.

They have already brought in defenders Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic in this transfer window. "I have seen how Leverkusen like to attack, to play aggressive and how they dominate the game through possession. I fit well in this," Gray said.

There were no financial details available on the transfer which reportedly cost about 2 million euros ($2.43 million), with the player's contract with Leicester running out in the summer. ($1 = 0.8240 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad BJP leader demands party MLA's expulsion over farmers' stir

Infighting surfaced in the BJP in Ghaziabad on Sunday, with a local party leader demanding expulsion of an MLA who is accused of intimidating farmers at the Ghazipur protest site last week.The demand against Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has ...

NCW felicitates women corona warriors on its foundation day

The NCW on Sunday felicitated Women COVID Warriors, who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Womens 29th foundation ...

GST revenues at record high of Rs 1.20 lakh cr in Jan

GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.Mop-up from the Goods and Services Tax GST, which is levied when a co...

Tokyo logs nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases in January

Tokyo Japan, January 31 ANIXinhua Japans capital Tokyo logged nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in January, marking a record that doubled the number of infections in the previous month, figures released by the metropolitan government showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021