Left Menu

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 01-02-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 05:51 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A MESSI SCORNED

Thierry Henry once said Lionel Messi was never more dangerous than when angry and the Argentine proved his former team mate's point with a magnificent performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao after details of his contract with the club appeared in the Spanish media. Messi may also have been motivated by the fact he had recently been sent off against Athletic in a Spanish Super Cup final defeat, but whatever the reason, he did his talking on the pitch, scoring an outstanding free kick and repeatedly carving the visiting defence wide open.

"When Messi's all fired up like he was today he scores goals like that and there's nothing you can do about it," said Athletic defender Inigo Martinez. His side knows that only too well, after Messi responded to some aggressive fouling from Athletic in a 2015 Copa del Rey final by running through the entire team to score.

REAL MADRID FARE BADLY WITHOUT LEADERS Real Madrid were without coach Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos when they met Levante and certainly looked to be lacking leadership as they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat.

The team faced an uphill struggle when Eder Militao was sent off in the ninth minute and assistant coach David Bettoni committed a costly error of judgement by pushing midfield anchor Casemiro back into defence rather than bring on a centre back. With flair players Toni Kroos and Luka Modric suddenly tasked with doing the dirty work normally carried out by the industrious Brazilian, Real lost control in midfield and were well beaten by their less illustrious opponents.

NO OBSTACLE BIG ENOUGH TO KNOCK ATLETICO OFF COURSE Atletico Madrid were missing three usual starters when they headed to Cadiz without Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier but they dug deep to pull off an eighth straight league win to race 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Diego Simeone's side have been let down badly by having a thin squad in the past but years of careful investment plus the coach's knack for generating fierce yet healthy competition is finally paying off. Simeone said: "The team responded very well and stood tall but we still need more players to grow and find their role in the team, as that will create more competition and make this team even better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained - ruling party

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday. The move came after days of escalating...

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Australia is deeply concerned about reports that Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.We call on the...

TIMELINE-Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures in the ruling party have been detained, a party spokesman said on Monday, after days of escalating tension with the powerful military had stirred fears of a coup. Here is a timeline of some...

Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021