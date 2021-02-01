Soccer-Liverpool agree deal to sign Preston defender Davies: Sky Sports

Left Menu

Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre back pairing in Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United that lifted them to third.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign centre back Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End, Sky Sports reported, with the Premier League champions running out of options in defence amid an injury crisis. The report added that Liverpool would pay Preston around two million pounds ($2.74 million) for the 25-year-old, whose contract at the second-tier side ends in June. The deal is set to be completed on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Young Liverpool centre back Sepp Van Den Berg will head the other way on loan until the end of the season. Liverpool are without senior centre backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and were dealt another setback after Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle ligament injury in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Manager Juergen Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players. Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre back pairing in Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United that lifted them to third. They host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7290 pounds)

