Sports News Roundup: Three people left in Australian Open quarantine; Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Three people left in Australian Open quarantine

All but three of the Australian Open cohort of more than 1,000 players, coaches and officials have been cleared from quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Slam, health officials said on Monday. COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria said 12 people linked to the tournament exited isolation on Sunday, leaving three active cases still to be cleared.

Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup

After a wildly successful debut in 2020, the ATP Cup kicks off in more subdued circumstances in Melbourne on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic looking to get champions Serbia off to a flying start against Canada in the truncated team-based event. Last year's tournament featured 24 nations and played to packed houses across the country, but the upcoming event has been reduced to 12 teams and all the action will be confined to Melbourne Park due to COVID-19 biosecurity measures.

NBA roundup: Blazers win on last-second Damian Lillard trey

Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Teammates mobbed Lillard after his step-back shot over the outstretched arms of Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. Lillard finished with 44 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including 8-for-17 from beyond the arc.

WTA roundup: Venus Williams cruises in Melbourne

Venus Williams led a parade of four Americans advancing to the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Williams, in her first action since the French Open, advanced after beating Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3. The former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champ will face World No. 9 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the next round.

Armed with talent, Kings and Pelicans aim for new streak

The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans were both showing improvement. Then they both lost Saturday night. Matthew Stafford boosts Rams' Super Bowl LVI odds

The Los Angeles Rams immediately became one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI with the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Listed at 18/1 by SportsBetting.com last week, the Rams are now being offered at 10/1 by the sportsbook, making them the third favorite behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6/1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/1).

NHL roundup: Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi scores OT winner in debut

Aleksi Heponiemi scored at 2:45 of overtime in his first NHL game to give the visiting Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Anthony Duclair was stopped on a breakaway by Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss, but the puck stayed in the Wings' zone. Duclair then slipped a pass across the crease to Heponiemi, who tapped it in for his first career goal.

Jerami Grant faces former team as Pistons visit Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons have just five wins, but two of those have come in the last week against Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beating good teams is usually a confidence boost, but in the first of a five-game Western Conference road trip, Detroit fell flat at Golden State. It doesn't get easier when the Pistons face the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.

Report: Union expected to reject MLB's 154-game schedule proposal

The Major League Baseball Players Association is expected to reject a 154-game season proposal from MLB that would have led to the start of the campaign to be pushed back a month until April 28, according to USA Today on Sunday. MLB presented the proposal to the players union on Friday. The proposal calls for 14 playoff teams instead of 10 and use of the designated hitter in the National League for the second straight season.

Patrick Reed prevails at Torrey Pines for ninth career victory

Patrick Reed pushed aside a weekend of controversy to shoot a steady 4-under-par 68 on Sunday and cruise to a five-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course outside San Diego. Reed finished the tournament at 14-under 274, well ahead of a group of five that included Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele, Norway's Viktor Hovland and Sweden's Henrik Norlander.

(With inputs from agencies.)