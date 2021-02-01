Left Menu

Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq doesnt want his team to get complacent ahead of this weeks second test match against South Africa.The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:28 IST
Pakistan coach warns against complacency in 2nd test vs SA

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq doesn't want his team to get complacent ahead of this week's second test match against South Africa.

The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series. The second test starts at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Yasir Shah and 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, playing in his first test match, shared 14 wickets between them against a struggling South Africa batting line-up.

“It was a much-needed victory,” Misbah said. “The team came back from a difficult position, but we don't want to be complacent. South Africa is a tough team and we know they will come back hard at us.” Since taking over as head coach in 2019, Misbah has lost three away test series — against Australia, England and New Zealand — but his Pakistan side has beaten less formidable teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis were summoned by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the team lost a test series 2-0 in New Zealand last month. Both coaches were given another chance, but their longer-term futures were tied to the outcome of the current home series against South Africa.

“My focus is on this series,” Misbah said. “We will put all our energies in this test match and see how we can win. Other things are uncontrollable and there is no point in thinking about it.” Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam's dream return to test cricket played a key role in Pakistan putting up a formidable total of 378 in the first innings after South Africa was bowled out for 220 inside two sessions on the first day.

Left-handed Alam, playing in only his eighth test match in 11 years, made a gritty 109 and revived Pakistan after a top-order collapse with Faheem Ashraf and Azhar Ali also scoring useful half centuries.

But the conditions in Rawalpindi will be much cooler than they were in Karachi and Misbah said the team may change its bowling lineup to include four fast bowlers and only one spinner.

The dry pitch in Karachi gave the two Pakistan spinners plenty of assistance, but Misbah was not sure if he could get a similar type of wicket and conditions in Rawalpindi.

If Pakistan opts for a fourth fast bowler, Haris Rauf is a possible option to make his test debut in his hometown.

“Haris is bowling well with the old ball,” Misbah said. “If the need arise we will see him.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget ignores fact that GDP is in 37th month of decline: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari, MP and Congress national spokesperson, said on Monday that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharamans budget is oblivious of the fact that the Gross Domestic Product is in its 37th month of decline and the country now faces i...

WRAPUP 3-Silver swept up by GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

Silver broke above 30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal after betting billions of dollars on stocks last week, triggering risks of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets. O...

Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22; Rs 3,224 cr allotted to aviation ministry

Disinvestment of Air India and Pawan Hans would be completed in 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday while presenting the Union Budget in which Rs 3,224 crore has been allocated to the Civil Aviation Ministry for the ...

Enhanced Rs 1.18 cr outlay for highways; execution of flagship corridors, projs to speed up: FM

Allocating an enhanced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the highways sector for 2021-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said execution of flagship highways corridors as well as projects are bound to speed up.An allocation of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021