Left Menu

Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul

No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent. Looking forward to the home series, he wrote on his twitter handle.Rahul, who had scored two fifties in the limited over series in Australia, has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England beginning in Chennai on February 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:30 IST
Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul

His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman K L Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

The 28-year-old, who played the ODIs and T20Is but sat out of the first two Tests in Australia, had suffered an injury to his left wrist during a net session at MCG and was ruled out of the last two Tests.

Rahul had then returned home to join the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.

''Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent. Looking forward to the home series,'' he wrote on his twitter handle.

Rahul, who had scored two fifties in the limited over series in Australia, has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England beginning in Chennai on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC to monetise pipeline assets, says many investors interested

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation IOC is likely to sell stakes in one or two of its vast network of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines in the country under the asset-monetization plan, but wont give up control, its Director Finance ...

UK house prices slip as expiry of tax break approaches

British house prices fell for the first time in seven months in January before the end of a tax cut for buyers on March 31, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, adding that the market could weaken sharply.House prices jumped in 2020 ...

Fire breaks out at building in Andheri

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtras Andheri on Tuesday.Five fire tenders have reached the spot.More details are awaited. ANI...

AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

Chinas Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. Kangtai is acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021