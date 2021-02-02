Left Menu

Nathi Mthethwa expresses sadness at passing of Sandile kaNqose

A die-hard sports fan, who had an insatiable passion for broadcasting, Nqose resumed his career at eNCA in 2008 as a freelancer before joining the channel on a permanent basis in 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:42 IST
"He will be remembered as a good soul, who was radiant and full of life, who delivered sports bulletins with the utmost professionalism,” said the Minister.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PhilMphela)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has expressed sadness at the passing of sports broadcaster, Sandile kaNqose.

The broadcaster reportedly passed away on Monday at the age of 42.

He also worked at Yfm, and as a sports anchor on eTV's lunchtime news bulletin.

Among the many highlights during his time at eNCA, Nqose was part of the team that covered the Springboks' arrival and trophy tour after winning the 2019 World Cup.

He was also the first analyst on the eNCA Saturday and Sunday sports shows.

Mthethwa said the flame of Nqose's candle burnt out too soon.

"He was a young man, whose colleagues describe as a consummate gentleman - always helpful, jovial and humorous.

"He will be remembered as a good soul, who was radiant and full of life, who delivered sports bulletins with the utmost professionalism," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

