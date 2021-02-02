Left Menu

Rugby-England defence coach Mitchell extends contract until 2023 World Cup

England defence coach John Mitchell has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension that will see him work with the squad until the 2023 World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday. I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here with England and working with such a talented group of players, coaches and staff," Mitchell said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:13 IST
Rugby-England defence coach Mitchell extends contract until 2023 World Cup

England defence coach John Mitchell has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension that will see him work with the squad until the 2023 World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday. The New Zealand coach joined Eddie Jones' coaching staff in 2018. The 2023 World Cup will be held in France.

"I'm really happy to sign this contract extension. I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here with England and working with such a talented group of players, coaches and staff," Mitchell said. "It takes a long time to really build these relationships and I wanted to continue to carry on the work that we're all doing to achieve just what we're capable of here with England.

"I also think it's the right place for me to evolve and challenge myself as a coach, I'm learning all the time and that's only going to help me to improve the players and contribute more to this team." England begin their defence of the Six Nations title on Saturday when they host Scotland at Twickenham Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove says EU triggered N.Ireland protocol article outside rule book

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the European Union had triggered Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, outside of the rulebook.The article allows...

CSIR-CMERI develops Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid

CSIR-CMERI-Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery has developed Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid of 50kW peak capacity system for providing 24X7 power to Center for Excellence in Farm Machinery CoEFM Residential Colony at Gill Road...

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline on Tuesday to complete their round of 16 games, with Germanys limit on travel from England a pending problem.Liverpools visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be a...

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021