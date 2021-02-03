Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Left Menu

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almera 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernndez in the 67th minute on Tuesday to put Sevilla in the last four. The five-time Copa champion also lost in the final to Barcelona in 2016.Almera, playing at home, was the only lower-division club left in the competition.

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almería 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernández in the 67th minute on Tuesday to put Sevilla in the last four. It reached the final three years ago, losing to Barcelona. The five-time Copa champion also lost in the final to Barcelona in 2016.

Almería, playing at home, was the only lower-division club left in the competition. It eliminated two top-tier clubs on its way to the quarterfinals — Alavés in the round of 32 and Osasuna in the last 16. It sits third in the second division.

Sevilla, third in the first division, has won six consecutive games in all competitions.

On Wednesday, Barcelona visits Granada and Levante hosts Villarreal. Real Betis faces Athletic Bilbao at home in the last quarterfinal on Thursday.

