Sports News Roundup: Fred VanVleet's record 54 points lift Raptors; Tokyo 2020 chief Mori makes sexist remarks at Games meeting and more

Super Bowl-bound healthcare workers tout vaccination as ticket to normalcy

Onika St. Louis, a nurse at Tampa General Hospital, said her decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was a "no-brainer" once she did her research and considered the immunity benefits it would offer her on the pandemic front line. At the time, she had no idea an additional benefit from the shot would be her chance at a free ticket to the Super Bowl.

Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week. Yastremska was suspended last month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

Olympics: Masks and no singing: Organisers unveil rules for COVID-19 Games

Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors. The measures, which also included rules barring international federation officials and staff from using public transport without permission, are unlikely to comfort a wary Japanese public increasingly opposed to hosting the Games during a global pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori makes sexist remarks at Games meeting - newspaper

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee told a meeting on Wednesday that female directors talked too much, which was "annoying", according to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister, made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported.

Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday. Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park was heavily disrupted with organisers Tennis Australia cancelling all matches for Thursday.

Hockey Canada names management team for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues was confirmed as general manager of Canada's men's Olympic ice hockey team on Wednesday, with National Hockey League players set to return to the international stage at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Armstrong, a member of the management group that guided Canada to gold at both the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics, takes over the top job with the NHL having decided it wants back into the Olympics after keeping players out of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Jared Goff on being traded by Rams: 'Feeling is mutual'

Jared Goff helped the Rams win the NFC and signed a massive contract extension in the past two years, but soon Los Angeles will only be in his past. The Rams agreed to trade Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford and three future draft picks, a deal that cannot become official until the NFL league year begins March 17.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes prevail in shootout, win 5th straight

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov, the last to shoot in the shootout, converted to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and extend their winning streak to five games at the expense of the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Svechnikov, Warren Foegele and Vincent Trocheck scored in regulation for Carolina. Hurricanes goalie James Reimer made 30 saves in what's expected to be an expanded role with Petr Mrazek out with an injury.

Navratilova seeks provision for elite sports after Biden transgender sport move

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova called on Wednesday for a special provision to be made for elite sport after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order designed to allow equal transgender participation in school sports. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Navratilova proposed a "carve-out" - or separate provision - from the executive order signed on Jan. 20 to ensure a level playing field in elite women's sports.

NBA roundup: Fred VanVleet's record 54 points lift Raptors

Fred VanVleet set a club record with 54 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers in 14 attempts, as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night. Toronto's previous club record was 52 by DeMar DeRozan. VanVleet's 54 points were the most ever by an undrafted NBA player, surpassing the 53 scored by Moses Malone of the Houston Rockets against the then-San Diego Clippers in 1982.

