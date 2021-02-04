Left Menu

Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand delayed by one week

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday confirmed that the upcoming tour schedules for the Bangladesh men and Australia women's teams have been changed a bit due to ongoing challenges in the current COVID-19 environment.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:13 IST
Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand delayed by one week
NZC logo . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday confirmed that the upcoming tour schedules for the Bangladesh men and Australia women's teams have been changed a bit due to ongoing challenges in the current COVID-19 environment. The decision has been taken in order to allow visiting teams adequate preparation for international commitments.

"To accommodate the necessary logistics, the Bangladesh tour will now begin seven days later than initially scheduled, following a five-day training camp at Queenstown, with matches to be played at the venues first planned, but on different dates," said NZC in an official release. With Bangladesh remaining in New Zealand longer than originally scheduled, NZC has decided to take the opportunity to play the three New Zealand versus Australia women's T20s as double-headers alongside the New Zealand and Bangladesh men T20s at Seddon Park, McLean Park, and Eden Park, respectively.

Bangladesh and New Zealand are set to lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will now be played on March 20 at the Dunedin. The series between these two sides will conclude on April 1 with the final T20I going ahead at Auckland. New Zealand and Australia's women's teams will also square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first T20I will be played on March 28 at Hamilton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws....

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League t...

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021