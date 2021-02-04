Soccer-England Women to play friendlies against Northern Ireland and Canada

England Women will host Northern Ireland and Canada in February and April respectively as they prepare for next year's European Championship on home soil, the Football Association said on Thursday. Newly appointed assistant coach Hege Riise will lead the Lionesses for the two friendly matches following head coach Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami last month.

Neville's successor, Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman, will start her role with the England side in September. The Lionesses, who have not played a competitive fixture since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will face Northern Ireland behind closed doors at St George's Park on Feb. 23.

They will face Canada on April 13, with the venue and kick-off time still to be confirmed.

