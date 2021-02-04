Left Menu

Punjab FC beat TRAU 2-0 in I-League after Chencho's brilliance

Courtesy his strike, Punjab FC led 1-0 at half-time.Then, in the 64th minute, a cross from the right flank by Suranjit Singh was brought down by Chencho inside the box.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:12 IST
Goals from star Bhutanese recruit Chencho Gyeltshen powered Punjab FC to a comfortable 2-0 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in an I-League fixture here on Thursday.

The win meant Punjab FC were back to winning ways even as the Manipur-based TRAU FC faced the season's first defeat.

Chencho has been awarded for his fine show with the Hero of the Match award. The Bhutanese put in a tireless display in the front for Punjab FC, scoring his third and fourth goal of the season in the 42nd and 64th minutes, respectively.

A goal in either side of half time was enough to hand TRAU their first defeat of the season and Punjab a victory after their goal-less draw against Sudeva FC.

TRAU made a host of changes in their quest for an equaliser but they failed to find one at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. With this win, Punjab FC moved to third on the I-League table with eight points, while TRAU slipped down to seventh. Two moments of brilliance by Punjab FC's Bhutanese import handed them a much-needed win, which could revive their prospects in the league.

In the 42nd minute, a long shot from outside the box by Suranjit Singh was spilt by TRAU's custodian Soram Poirei. Lurking inside the box, Chencho took advantage and smashed the ball home to take the lead. Courtesy his strike, Punjab FC led 1-0 at half-time.

Then, in the 64th minute, a cross from the right flank by Suranjit Singh was brought down by Chencho inside the box. With his first touch leading the ball away from him, the forward controlled it quickly, scooped the ball to his right foot, and unleashed a powerful shot that doubled Punjab's lead, much against the run of play.

