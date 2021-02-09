Left Menu

Tennis-Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

American teenager Coco Gauff said she felt right at home among her spectator contemporaries on the John Cain Arena court on Tuesday as she knocked out Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2 to glide into the second round of the Australian Open. The recently renamed showcourt at Melbourne Park is sometimes called the "People's Court" as cheaper ticket prices make it accessible to a younger demographic, which can also make for a rowdier atmosphere.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:04 IST
Tennis-Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

American teenager Coco Gauff said she felt right at home among her spectator contemporaries on the John Cain Arena court on Tuesday as she knocked out Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2 to glide into the second round of the Australian Open.

The recently renamed showcourt at Melbourne Park is sometimes called the "People's Court" as cheaper ticket prices make it accessible to a younger demographic, which can also make for a rowdier atmosphere. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, crowd numbers were again low on Tuesday but there were still enough youthful fans on hand to give the American a rousing cheer after a routine victory over her Swiss rival.

"I think this is my favourite court to play on," Gauff, the youngest player in the main draw, said on court. "I was told that this arena has a lot of younger people. I'm 16, so it's good to see some people in the crowd that's around my age, they tend to be a little bit louder so that's why I like it."

The teenager will next play Elina Svitolina, and the Ukrainian fifth seed will be well aware that Gauff stunned Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka in her first Australian Open campaign last year. "I'm going to go out there and have fun and compete," Gauff said.

"She's a great player and I know it's going to be a tough match, but I'm just going to embrace the opportunity and try to play well under the pressure." Crowds at Melbourne Park have been restricted to 30,000 each day this year because of biosecurity protocols, but that capacity looks unlikely to be reached over the first two days.

The three-week delay to the tournament also means that many younger fans who might have wanted to cheer on Gauff are now back at school after their January vacations. "I know the stands aren't as full because of the situation that is going on in the world but I'm happy that you guys came out to watch me play - so thanks!" Gauff added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'Survivor' Nadal back in form at Australian Open

Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis and complete lack of match practice to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday and reach the Australian Open second round as he launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title. The Spanish ...

Considering action against Mahua Moitra over remarks on Ram Mandir judgement, CJI, says Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government may take action against Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress TMC MP for remarks over Ram Mandir and the Chief Justice of India CJI in the Parliament on Monday. Raising ...

India lose opening Test to England by 227 runs in Chennai.

India lose opening Test to England by 227 runs in Chennai....

Guj: Assistant public prosecutor caught for graft in Anand

The Gujarat Anti-CorruptionBureau ACB nabbed an assistant public prosecutor of asessions court in Anand district for allegedly accepting abribe from a man acquitted by the court, an official said onTuesday.The ACB on Monday laid a trap at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021