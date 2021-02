HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. All matches are first round. Times local (GMT +11): 2102 KONTA RETIRES HURT IN SECOND SET

Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan advanced to the second round after world number 15 Johanna Konta retired hurt in the second set, with the Briton leading 6-4 0-2. 2027 FOGNINI WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-2 6-3. Fognini will face compatriot Salvatore Caruso in the second round. 2003 BARTY BAGS EASY WIN

World number one Ash Barty handed a 'double bagel' to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, beating her 6-0 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena. The 2020 semi-finalist Barty sent down five aces and hit 10 winners, while Kovinic managed just two aces and recorded three winners.

1859 KONTAVEIT WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS Estonian 21st seed Anett Kontaveit sealed a 7-5 6-2 win over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

1835 SHERIF MAKES HISTORY FOR EGYPT Qualifier Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian woman to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam with a 7-5 7-5 win over French qualifier Chloe Paquet.

1823 PLISKOVA STORMS INTO SECOND ROUND Czech sixth seed and 2019 semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova made short work of Italy's Jasmine Paolini, winning 6-0 6-2 in just 47 minutes.

1805 DE MINAUR WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur moves into the second round with a 7-5 6-1 6-1 win over American Tennys Sandgren.

READ MORE: Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round

Nadal back in form at Australian Open Quotes from day two of the Australian Open

Azarenka says quarantine took a toll after early exit Badosa crashes out of Australian Open after COVID-19 ordeal

Tears for fears: Emotional Kenin grinds into second round Paire slams Australian Open for 'shameful' quarantine treatment

Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit

Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

1735 NADAL BEATS DJERE Spanish second seed Rafa Nadal defeated Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1. The world number two will face American qualifier Michael Mmoh next.

1729 BAUTISTA AGUT CRASHED OUT Moldova's Radu Albot, ranked 85, knocked out Spanish 12th seed Roberto Bautista Agut with a 6-7(1) 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) win.

1721 GOFFIN KNOCKED OUT BY LOCAL WILDCARD Belgian 13th seed David Goffin crashed out following a 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 3-6 loss to Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin.

1640 MEDVEDEV CRUISES PAST POSPISIL Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev advanced with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil. It was the world number four's 15th consecutive win.

1635 MLADENOVIC BEATS SAKKARI World number 52 Kristina Mladenovic overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Greek 20th seed Maria Sakkari 6-2 0-6 6-3 and set up a second-round meeting with Nao Hibino of Japan.

1500 SVITOLINA SETS UP GAUFF CLASH Elina Svitolina squeezed past Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 7-6(5). Ukrainian Svitolina, the fifth seed, will face Coco Gauff in the second round after the American beat Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2.

1440 BENCIC THROUGH IN THREE SETS Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic battled past American Lauren Davis 6-3 4-6 6-1. Bencic struck eight aces and 36 winners but has plenty of room for improvement, making 47 unforced errors.

Bencic will next face Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. 1430 AZARENKA MAKES EARLY EXIT

Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, was dumped out in the first round after being beaten 7-5 6-4 by American main draw debutant Jessica Pegula. Azarenka, who made 25 unforced errors and seven double faults, needed a medical timeout midway through the second set after appearing to have trouble breathing.

1355 RUBLEV ROMPS INTO ROUND TWO Men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia secured a routine 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

Rublev, who sent down 17 aces and hit 35 winners, will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro for a place in the third round. 1345 BADOSA FAILS SAMSONOVA TEST

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the only confirmed case of COVID-19 among the playing group at the Australian Open, was beaten in the first round 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova set up a second round match with 14th seed Garbine Muguruza.

1245 KENIN'S TITLE DEFENCE UP AND RUNNING Sofia Kenin kickstarted her title defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis. Kenin will next meet Kaia Kanepi.

MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a 6-4 6-0 thrashing of Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan in the opening match at Margaret Court.

Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin. 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F). There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)