Australian Open: Serena Williams storms into third round

American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open as she emerged triumphant in her second-round fixture.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:21 IST
American tennis player Serena Williams (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open as she emerged triumphant in her second-round fixture. Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and she wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory.

The 39-year-old showed no tentativeness and she was on her game from the very start, not letting her opponent get an upper hand. Serena won the first set quite easily, and she took the winning momentum to wrap up the match in quick time.

Later in the day, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka will all be in action in their respective second-round matches. Earlier, Serena had achieved a straight-set victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund in her first-round match.

Serena triumphed over Siegemund 6-1, 6-1. The American tennis star is looking to go all the way to register her 24th Grand Slam win. The 39-year-old needs one more major win to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally. She has not added to her Grand Slam tally since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

