Sports News Roundup: Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa; Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments and more

Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa

The Houston Dynamo re-signed veteran defender Maynor Figueroa to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022, the team announced on Wednesday. Figueroa, 37, has spent the past two seasons with the Dynamo and has two goals and three assists in 45 matches (44 starts).

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments - media

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, is set to step down over sexist remarks, media reported on Thursday, a resignation likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the Games later this year. The former prime minister made the remark - that women talk too much - at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting early this month, setting off a storm of criticism at home and abroad.

Yankees finalize one-year deal with RHP Darren O'Day

The New York Yankees finalized their one-year contract with free agent relief pitcher Darren O'Day on Wednesday. To make room for the 38-year-old on their 40-man roster, the Yankees designated fellow right-hander Ben Heller for assignment.

NHL postpones Flyers-Rangers game set for Sunday

A fourth Philadelphia Flyers game was postponed due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak as the NHL announced Wednesday that it will reschedule a road game due to be played Sunday against the New York Rangers. The league previously postponed a trio of Flyers games due to be contested this week: Tuesday at Washington, plus Thursday and Saturday, both vs. the New Jersey Devils.

Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash

World number one Ash Barty suffered a meltdown on the brink of victory but regathered herself to fend off compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6-1 7-6(7) and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday. Barty, who came onto centre court with her left thigh heavily strapped, served for the match at 5-2 but was broken twice in a hail of unforced errors, allowing wildcard Gavrilova to drag the contest deep into a tiebreak.

Report: NBA wants dunk contest at halftime of All-Star Game

While a number of the NBA's top stars have opened lobbied against the NBA holding an All-Star Game this season, the league appears committed to holding the contest and beefing up the entertainment. The NBA plans to hold the annual dunk contest at halftime of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Giantkiller Hsieh savouring happy hunting ground

Chinese New Year arrives on Friday but Hsieh Su-wei's parents may know better than to expect a call from their daughter after the Taiwanese maverick burnished her giantkilling resume to reach the Australian Open third round. Hsieh, who knocked out former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday, can't remember the last time she celebrated the holiday properly, nor does she tend to call home during tournaments, much less a Grand Slam.

Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second round

Reigning champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday, slumping to a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena. Kenin, who followed her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year with a run to the final at the French Open, sprayed 22 unforced errors in the 64-minute contest against the experienced Estonian.

Wozniacki and David Lee expecting first child

Former tennis world number one Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA star David Lee, on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child, a girl. "Can't wait to meet our baby girl in June!" Wozniacki tweeted to her 3 million followers alongside a photo that showed sonogram pictures, a stuffed animal and baby sneakers.

NBA to Mark Cuban, teams: Play the national anthem

The NBA told its teams Wednesday afternoon that they must play the national anthem before home games, a day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed his team hadn't been doing so. Cuban said he never intended to fully cease playing the anthem.

