Left Menu

Soccer-Injuries and COVID-19 take toll in La Liga title race

Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to take their toll in the Liga title race, with all three teams involved - leaders Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona -- missing a number of key players this weekend. Second-placed Real sit five points behind Atletico having played two games more. Atletico will have a chance to maintain their advantage at the top when they travel to Granada on Saturday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:23 IST
Soccer-Injuries and COVID-19 take toll in La Liga title race
Representative image

Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to take their toll in the Liga title race, with all three teams involved - leaders Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona -- missing a number of key players this weekend. A depleted Real could be without nine first team regulars as they look to keep their slim hopes of retaining the title alive when they host Valencia on Sunday.

Full-back Marcelo is the latest to join a lengthening injury list, which includes captain Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard, after picking up a calf problem in midweek. Second-placed Real sit five points behind Atletico having played two games more.

Atletico will have a chance to maintain their advantage at the top when they travel to Granada on Saturday. Diego Simeone's side have been hit hard by several positive COVID-19 cases, with Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera, Joao Felix, Moussa Dembele and Mario Hermoso all isolating.

The Argentine continues to remain philosophical when speaking of the problem the pandemic means for his side. "It's tough times for society, for the world, it's really difficult. The disease is spreading all over, and that's not good, and right now it's affecting us," he said.

"We need to take that on the chin. We're ready for when it happens to us because we have a squad of players who can fill in and take advantage of the minutes this affords them." Barcelona, meanwhile, have eight players out for Saturday's visit of Alaves. The Catalans are third in the table, eight points off the pace having played a game more than Atleti.

It is a deficit which led manager Ronald Koeman to concede in recent weeks that the Copa del Rey was their best chance of silverware this season. However, they trail 2-0 to Sevilla after losing the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt seeks details of liquor vends in all assembly constituencies

The Delhi excise department has directed private individuals and government agencies to provide details of their liquor vends that are located in the assembly constituencies and at the Indira Gandhi International airport here. In a letter i...

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for six years for faking Mt Everest summit

Nepal has banned two Indian climbers and their team leader from carrying out any mountaineering expeditions in the country for six years after a probe found that they faked their Mt Everest summit in 2016, according to a media report on Thu...

The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system; will hurt rural economy: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

The new farm laws will destroy Indias food security system will hurt rural economy Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha....

Ahmedabad: Man carrying Rs 1.34 crore cash held

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, a man carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.34crore was nabbed in Ahmedabad city of the state, police said on Thursday.The model code of conduct is in effect in the city for the February 21 polls to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021