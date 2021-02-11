Left Menu

Tennis-Omerta off court after Italian affair ends in heated row

They battled it out over nearly four hours on the John Cain Arena court and played a thrilling final set tiebreak before 16th seed Fognini emerged a 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 7-6(12) winner. The traditional handshake at the net quickly degenerated into a heated argument when Fognini suggested Caruso was lucky on some points in the match, an observation the Sicilian objected to.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:32 IST
Tennis-Omerta off court after Italian affair ends in heated row

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by the court supervisor after the first all-Italian Australian Open men's singles match of the open era ended in uproar on Thursday. They battled it out over nearly four hours on the John Cain Arena court and played a thrilling final set tiebreak before 16th seed Fognini emerged a 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 7-6(12) winner.

The traditional handshake at the net quickly degenerated into a heated argument when Fognini suggested Caruso was lucky on some points in the match, an observation the Sicilian objected to. The expletive-filled exchange, punctuated by plenty of gesticulation, continued by the side of the court until the official stood between the two players.

"We are good friends," a smiling Fognini later told reporters. "You know me... things that happen on court, stay on court. I have nothing to say about that question anymore. "I am really happy because I think I was not playing my best tennis today," he added when asked again about the incident.

"So I had more chances than him in the fifth, but that's the sport. I was lucky, too ... these kind of things sometimes happen on court." When pressed a third time, Fognini's smile darkened.

"You understand my words or not?" he said. "Can you please change question, please? Next question, thank you." Caruso was equally unforthcoming when asked to discuss the post-match ruckus.

"We just had some different opinions. I think this is something that should stay in the locker room, and I will speak with him because we are friends," he said. Fognini, who came from 1-5 down to win the final tiebreak 14-12, saving a match point along the way, was also involved in controversy during a match at Melbourne Park last year.

On that occasion, he ripped his shirt off in protest at a perceived injustice and was docked a point for refusing to play during an ill-tempered fourth round loss to Tennys Sandgren that the American described as a "war". The 33-year-old claycourt specialist will face Australian number one Alex de Minaur in the third round.

"Really tough," said Fognini. "At the moment he's favourite, because he hasn't lost a set. "Now I'm 33, nearly 34, and I wish my body still recovers really quickly because Alex I think is one of the faster guys in the circuit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget 2021-22 reflects dismal state of India's economy: Opposition leaders in RS

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday termed the union budget for 2021-22 as one for the rich and by the rich that reflected a painful story of the country and bankruptcy of its economy.Various parties including the Congress, TM...

Jaipur: SHO, constable held on graft charge

The Rajasthan ACB on Thursday arrested an SHO and a constable while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official said.According to an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official, Dausas Mandawar police station SHO Lal Singh and Constable Bhupendra Sing...

UK study finds new ‘game changer’ drug to fight obesity

The findings from a large-scale international trial are being hailed as a game changer in the UK for improving the health of people with obesity and could even play a major part in helping reduce the impact of diseases such as COVID-19.The ...

BUZZ-BNY Mellon: Shares rise after bank launches digital assets unit

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp up 2.3 at 42.7 premarket BK forms a digital assets unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets, including cryptocurrencies Unit will be led by Mike Demissie, the banks head of advanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021