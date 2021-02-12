Left Menu

Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik set for competitive action after one year at Spanish tourney next month

The celebrated M C Mary Kom will be seen in action for the first time since qualifying for the Olympic Games last year in March when the veteran, along with eight other Tokyo-bound boxers, compete in next months Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.The 37-year-old flyweight boxer, who is a six-time world champion, last competed at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan in March last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:12 IST
Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik set for competitive action after one year at Spanish tourney next month

The celebrated M C Mary Kom will be seen in action for the first time since qualifying for the Olympic Games last year in March when the veteran, along with eight other Tokyo-bound boxers, compete in next month's Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

The 37-year-old flyweight boxer, who is a six-time world champion, last competed at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan in March last year. The tournament in Spain is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 7.

She was laid low by dengue late last year and joined the national camp in Bengaluru only last month.

Also returning to competitive action at the same event would be Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) after recovering from a knee injury. World Championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg), who won gold in the recently-concluded Cologne World Cup in Germany, will also compete at the Spanish event. Joining him in the event would be Hussamuddin Mohammed (57 kg), Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg).

Of these, Amit, Vikas, Ashish, Satish and Manish have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Asian Games gold medallist Vikas is returning from a pro boxing stint in the US where he could not take part in any competitive bout because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the women, a new face in Jasmine will fight in the 57kg category alongside Asian Championship bronze-medallist Manisha Moun.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) -- all of who are bound for Tokyo -- are the other Indian women boxers named for the event in Spain.

Apart from this, 12 other pugilists will compete at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament scheduled from February 21-28.

In the men's category, Asian medallists Deepak (52Kg) and Kavinder Singh Bisht (57Kg) will lead the charge alongside Naveen Boora (69Kg), Ankit Khatana (75Kg), Sachin Kumar (81Kg), Naveen Kumar (91Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91Kg).

The women's team comprises Jyoti (51Kg), Sakshi (57Kg), Shashi Chopra (60Kg), Lalita (69Kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75Kg).

The boxers are currently training in Bellary's Inspire Institute of Sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause - data

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys movement has received bitcoin donations worth nearly 300,000 this year, outstripping the total amount it was given in the cryptocurrency in 2020 at the prices at the time, according to a data analysis. ...

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year - UN agencies

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year without urgent intervention amid soaring rates of severe malnutrition driven by war and the coronavirus pandemic, four U.N. agencies said on Friday. The warnings com...

Forex reserves down by USD 6.24 bn to USD 583.945 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive USD 6.24 billion to reach USD 583.945 billion in the week ended February 5, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 ...

Rugby-Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sundays Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his sides tournament hopes alive.Sexton and Rya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021