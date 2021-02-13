Left Menu

Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

Jonny Hill, Jack Willis and Elliot Daly also scored but the young Italy side were far from disgraced, despite falling to a 29th successive Six Nations defeat. England were scrappy and inaccurate in the early stages but eventually settled to their task and showing signs of the cohesive attacking coach Eddie Jones had called for after last week's poor showing.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:55 IST
Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

England put last week's Scotland defeat behind them with a six-try 41-18 Six Nations victory over Italy at Twickenham on Saturday as Anthony Watson scored two tries and Jonny May claimed a memorable one with an astonishing, acrobatic leap. Jonny Hill, Jack Willis and Elliot Daly also scored but the young Italy side were far from disgraced, despite falling to a 29th successive Six Nations defeat.

England were scrappy and inaccurate in the early stages but eventually settled to their task and showing signs of the cohesive attacking coach Eddie Jones had called for after last week's poor showing. In response to that, Jones had opted against throwing in his youngsters, instead fielding the most experienced England XV ever to take the field, with 810 caps between them against a desperately inexperienced Italian team.

It was the visitors who struck first though, with a well-crafted try after two minutes by winger Monty Ioane, nephew of former Australia wing Digby. A pushover score by Hill and a penalty apiece had it level at 8-8 midway through the half, before England grabbed control with scores by both wingers.

First Watson stepped inside some soft defence for his first try in 11 months, then May launched a spectacular dive over a covering defender – technically an illegal move and something more often seen in American football – to take the halftime lead to 20-8 and his personal try tally to 32, clear in second place behind Rory Underwood (49) in England's roll of honour. Watson ran 60 metres to score his second after intercepting Paolo Garbisi and Willis crossed within a minute of joining the fray after a great break by replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson, who looked really lively in a rare opportunity to have 30 minutes on the pitch.

Soon after, however, Willis suffered a serious-looking knee injury, the flanker’s scream of pain echoing round an empty Twickenham, and he needed almost 10 minutes of medical attention before he was carried off on a stretcher. England were caught cold on the restart as Tommaso Allan slipped though a big gap but they hit back immediately with a score by Daly.

With Watson delivering a great cameo as stand-in flanker and Robson pulling the strings, England were knocking at the door for the final 10 minutes but, hugely to their credit, Italy, who so often crumble in the latter stages, kept them out. "That was back to being us," said England captain Owen Farrell. "Not the best performance we have ever had but in terms of the feeling energy and intent that was back to being us.

"We had some honest conversations in the week, and got things right on the training field. I thought we attacked the game, our intent was brilliant, we got in behind them, not everything went our way but we stuck at it." Italy coach Franco Smith was upbeat despite the defeat. "It was another step up for us, a step in the right direction," he said. "The spine of our team is a really young group but this was much better than last week.

"Unfortunately we made a lot of unforced errors - our game management needs attention but a lot of boxes were ticked today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Study sheds light on how coronavirus may hijack human cells

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn't phoned him yet, envoy says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that U.S. President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israels ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, seeking to play down the lack of direct contact so far. There has been specul...

Senate skips witnesses in Trump trial, moves toward vote

House Democrats began wrapping up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Saturday after a chaotic morning in which they gave up a last-minute plan for witness testimony that could have significantly prolonged the trial and delayed a...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct...

Coronavirus - France reports 21,231 new cases over 24 hours

France reported 21,231 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly up from 20,701 on Friday.The French health ministry reported 199 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 320 on Friday, taking the total to 81,647. The total number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021