It means a lot to me: Aubameyang after scoring hat-trick against Leeds United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted with his heroics against Leeds United which led Arsenal to an impressive win, and said the hat-trick he scored "means a lot" to him.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:22 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is delighted with his heroics against Leeds United which led Arsenal to an impressive win, and said the hat-trick he scored "means a lot" to him. Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal registered a comfortable 4-2 win over Leeds United here on Sunday. With this win, Arsenal ended their three-match winless run and returned to winning ways.

"For sure, it means a lot to me. I'm a guy who always works hard and tries to give the best, first for my family, and also for the team as well. It's been a tough time for me but now it's time to get my smile back, to win games and score goals," the club's official website quoted Aubameyang as saying. Aubameyang scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute before doubling Arsenal's lead in the 41st minute. Arsenal went 2-0 ahead from the penalty spot as Aubameyang sent Meslier the wrong way after the Leeds goalkeeper had fouled Bukayo Saka.

Four minutes later, Hector Bellerin netted a goal to put Arsenal in a commanding position. Aubameyang completed his treble two minutes after the break with a close-range header from Emile Smith Rowe's delivery. Reflecting on the first goal, Aubameyang said: "Sometimes you have to change the way you shoot and the goalkeeper was expecting me to shoot on his left but I changed."

The victory moved Arsenal above Leeds United to 10th spot on 34 points. Leeds United slipped to 11th, two points behind Arsenal. (ANI)

