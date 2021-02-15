Martin Snedden replaces Greg Barclay on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Board

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Martin Snedden on Monday was appointed to the board of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Snedden replaces Greg Barclay, who stood down from his joint roles as chair of New Zealand Cricket and CWC22 board member to take up the ICC chairmanship in November 2020.

"We're absolutely thrilled that we are able to welcome someone of Martin's calibre and experience to the CWC22 Board as we continue planning to deliver an incredible event in early 2022," chair Liz Dawson said in an official statement. "With a lifetime involved in cricket as a player and administrator - not to mention having led New Zealand's delivery of the 2011 Rugby World Cup - Martin will obviously be a hugely valuable contributor," he added.

Prior to having replaced Barclay as chair of NZC, Snedden most recently worked to elevate the status of women's cricket as head of NZC's One Cricket project. "New Zealand has established a fantastic reputation as a host of major international sporting events and the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup is a chance to enhance that even further," Snedden said.

"We've made great progress establishing cricket as a game for all New Zealanders. The forthcoming World Cup is a chance to showcase that progress, while continuing to engage new audiences and attract even more people to the sport," he added. On Friday, Snedden attended the launch of the CWC22 community engagement programme at North Shore Cricket Club - the club where he honed the skills that would see him play 25 tests and 93 ODIs for his country as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

The event was attended by over 200 members of the wider Auckland cricket community, many of whom signed up as official event 'champions'. (ANI)

