Left Menu

Kho Kho no longer limited to Maharashtra, it's gaining popularity across country: Deepak Madhav

Deepak Madhav, who participated in the KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament, said that Kho Kho is no longer limited to Maharashtra as the sport is gaining popularity across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:43 IST
Kho Kho no longer limited to Maharashtra, it's gaining popularity across country: Deepak Madhav
Kho Kho player Deepak Madhav. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Deepak Madhav, who participated in the KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament, said that Kho Kho is no longer limited to Maharashtra as the sport is gaining popularity across the country.

Maharashtra's Pratik Waikar continued his spectacular show at the KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament as Pahadi Billas lifted the trophy with a convincing six points win in the thrilling final against Panthers here on Monday. In the summit clash played at the gleaming Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, leading from the front skipper Waikar dished out a solid all-round performance and guided his side to 31-25 win.

"I am playing Kho-Kho for the last 14 years when I started playing there was no opportunity in this game as we are having now. This game is now not limited to Maharashtra as it gained popularity across the country," Madhav told ANI. Talking about his family background, Madhav explained his journey to the sport and the difficulties he faced to pursue the unpopular game.

"My family condition was mot well, my father was ill, my mother is a housewife and brother used to work so I also helped my family by distributing newspapers and used to distribute milk also," he said. "When I started playing, I decided that I will build my career in sports only. I gave trials for Railways but was not selected. I did not lose hope and kept trying. People used to tell me that I should stop playing and focus on studies but I did not hear them and when the fourth time I gave my trials I got selected for Railways," Madhav added.

Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal also echoed Madhav's sentiments and added their next step is to include Kho Kho in the Olympics. "Kho Kho is an indigenous sport that is getting recognition on the international platform. Olympic Committee of Asia has accredited the sport as an Asian game. Currently, we are working in 36 countries and we will reach 70 countries in one year. Our next step is to include Kho Kho in the Olympics which we will succeed," he said.

"It is a sport which every Indian has played and when it will get played globally it will give joy to a lot of people," he added. When asked about is Kho Kho Sports Code implementation, Mittal said, "We are fully compliant with Sports Code but my personal thought is that there is only one solution to all the problems which is not good. Because every sport has a different administration process and there are some elite games that are not spread throughout the country."

"So, I think every sports administration process should be made according to the popularity of that sport. Second, we should make rules according to the international federation which was overlooked in the Sports Code," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Congo president names new prime minister, increases control

Congos president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lu...

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.With nearly a quarter of Britains population now...

Another middleman held in bribery case involving former Dausa SP

The Rajasthan Anti-corruption Bureau on Monday arrested another man who allegedly used to work as a middleman for former Dausa SP Manish Agrawal, who has already been arrested in a bribery case.Rajasthan ACB Director General BL Soni informe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021