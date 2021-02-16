Serena Williams beats Halep at Australian Open

Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017.

Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.

Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship.

She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.

Williams turned things back around and let out a big smile when her forehand winner ended the victory.

