Serena Williams beats Halep at Australian Open

Serena Williams beats Halep at Australian OpenPTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:27 IST
Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017.
Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.
Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship.
She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.
Williams turned things back around and let out a big smile when her forehand winner ended the victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serena Williams
- Australian
- Williams
- Naomi Osaka
- Halep
ALSO READ
Tennis-Three people left in Australian Open quarantine
Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found
Australian govt, opposition deadlocked: poll
Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google
Sports News Roundup: Three people left in Australian Open quarantine; Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup and more