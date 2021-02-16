Left Menu

Serena Williams beats Halep at Australian Open

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:27 IST
Serena Williams United States Image Credit: IANS

Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017.

Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.

Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship.

She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.

Williams turned things back around and let out a big smile when her forehand winner ended the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

