Ind vs Eng: Pietersen shocked to see Moeen return home after playing one Test

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday was shocked to see Moeen Ali choosing to return home after playing just one Test against India in the ongoing four-match series. "We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus. It changed the game of cricket in this country. Cricket goes back to terrestrial TV for this HUGE series and England don't pick their best team for it. Moeen Ali now going home after ONE Test. Wow," Pietersen tweeted.

Moeen played the second Test of the ongoing series against India. He managed to take eight wickets in the match and scored 43 runs in the second innings. The visitors stumbled to a 317-run loss in the second Test, to bring the series level at 1-1.

The off-spinner had tested positive for Covid-19 when England toured Sri Lanka in January and he did not play any Tests there. He also did not feature in the first Test against India. All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a thrilling cameo in the second Test, will return home for a break as England named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests. The third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad. "England Men have named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday 24 February. Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series.

The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship. England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1. (ANI)

