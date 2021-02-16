Left Menu

Prez inaugurates renovated football ground, basketball court in President’s Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal renovated football ground and basketball court in the Presidents Estate, according to an official statement. On the occasion, an exhibition football match was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi -- a trust working for the cause of underprivileged children, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:28 IST
Prez inaugurates renovated football ground, basketball court in President’s Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the Rashtrapati Bhavan Krida Sthal (renovated football ground and basketball court) in the President's Estate, according to an official statement. These state-of-the-art sports facilities are developed with the aim to cater to the needs of the employees of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families, it said. On the occasion, an 'exhibition football match' was played between the children of My Angels Academy, Vikaspuri, New Delhi -- a trust working for the cause of underprivileged children, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. An inter-departmental football tournament with five teams -- President's Secretariat Heroes, Household Youngs, PBG Warriors, Army Guard Daredevils and Delhi Police Stalwarts -- starts from Tuesday to encourage the employees and their family members to take part in sports activities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021